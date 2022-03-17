Sex offender who assaulted teen girls back on streets after 14 years in Manitoba prison

Send this page to someone via email

This story contains details some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A convicted sex offender is back on the streets after serving a lengthy sentence at Stony Mountain Institution.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) said Wilmer Javier Mejia, 45, will be released Thurdsay from prison, and is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexually violent manner against girls and women of all ages.

Mejia’s most recent conviction was for attacking and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl while armed with a knife, resulting in permanent injuries. He also fled from police, rammed a police car, and tortured a dog with a taser. Those offences led to a 14-year sentence.

He was also handed five years in 1999 for capturing a 17-year-old girl, blindfolding her and sexually assaulting her. He was armed with a firearm in this incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Upon his release, MIHRSOU said Mejia is prohibited from being around any children under 16 unless he’s with an approved adult who knows his criminal history and has been formally approved by his parole supervisor.

He’s also required to follow a treatment plan, live at an approved facility, and is banned from consuming alcohol or any non-prescribed medication.

He’s also subject to a lifetime weapons ban.

Anyone with information about Mejia is asked to call MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, any RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

0:32 Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography Winnipeg sex offender handed 14-year sentence for child luring, pornography – Jan 18, 2022