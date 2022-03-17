Menu

Canada

Newfoundland opening office in Poland to help relocate Ukrainian refugees

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2022 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canada’s transport minister outlines response to Russian, Belarusian planes entering airspace' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canada’s transport minister outlines response to Russian, Belarusian planes entering airspace
Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra on Thursday outlined how the country responds whenever Russian or Belarusian planes enter Canada's airspace. He said they have issued warnings to air operators advising they must avoid Canada's airspace and are notified of the ban before they get close to said airspace, and that Nav Canada is responsible for enforcement.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is opening an office in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees relocate to the province.

Premier Andrew Furey announced the plan today in St. John’s, saying the Warsaw office will work in tandem with the Canadian Embassy and be staffed by members of the provincial Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism who speak the languages in the region.

Read more: Russian attacks on civilians causing ‘constant stress,’ Ukrainian says: ‘Not safe anywhere’

Provincial Immigration Minister Gerry Byrne joined Furey for the announcement and said the initiative is unique in Canada.

Byrne says there is a Ukrainian diaspora in Newfoundland and Labrador, with about 1,400 people in the province who identify as being of Ukrainian descent.

He says a team is already on the ground in Warsaw to gather information and figure out how the province can best serve Ukrainian refugees.

Read more: Ukraine’s not-so-secret weapon against Russia: an army of volunteers supplying the front

Furey and Byrne said the Warsaw office is an extension of the province’s Ukrainian Family Support Desk that was launched on March 2 to help residents bring loved ones in Ukraine to the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
