Burnt body found in Prince Albert snow dump

On Wednesday morning Prince Albert police service along with PA Fire department responded to a report of a burnt body discovered south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House.
An autopsy confirmed that 24-year-old Taya Rae Anne Sinclair from Saskatoon was the victim.
She had previously been reported missing to Saskatoon Police on March 14.
Investigations into the homicide are underway with the PAP Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Service assisted by the Chief Coroners’ office and Saskatoon Police.
Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
