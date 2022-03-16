Burnt body found in Prince Albert snow dump

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

On Wednesday morning Prince Albert police service along with PA Fire department responded to a report of a burnt body discovered south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House.

An autopsy confirmed that 24-year-old Taya Rae Anne Sinclair from Saskatoon was the victim.

She had previously been reported missing to Saskatoon Police on March 14.

1:44 Indigenous leaders call for Prince Albert police firings, inquest after infant’s death Indigenous leaders call for Prince Albert police firings, inquest after infant’s death – Mar 3, 2022

Investigations into the homicide are underway with the PAP Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Service assisted by the Chief Coroners’ office and Saskatoon Police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.