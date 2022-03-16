Team Tracy Fleury splitting up after curling season finishes

Send this page to someone via email

Another one of Manitoba’s top women’s teams is breaking up at the end of the curling season.

Just two days after Team Jennifer Jones announced their split, Team Tracy Fleury posted on their team Twitter account that they’ll also soon be going their separate ways after playing four years together.

Team Fleury Update ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fQa1QwAnFe — Team Fleury (@TeamTracyFleury) March 16, 2022

In 2018 Fleury took over Kerri Einarson’s old rink from the East St. Paul Curling Club, and with third Selena Njegovan, second Liz Fyfe, and lead Kristin MacCuish they won the 2019 Manitoba Scotties in their first full season as a foursome.

They qualified for the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts in three of their four years together, but suffered heartbreak at the most recent Olympic Trials, losing to Jones in the final.

They also won a pair of Grand Slam events.

Teams skipped by Brad Jacobs and Kevin Koe also announced their pending separation on Wednesday.

