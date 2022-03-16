COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 59th death, 154 active lab-confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported a COVID-19 death and 15 new lab-confirmed cases of over the past 24 hours, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:21 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 59 since the pandemic was declared — one more since Tuesday’s update. The health unit says the individual was a woman in her 90s who was vaccinated. On March 11, the health unit removed three reported deaths early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 15 since Tuesday’s update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 154 — up from 147 reported on Tuesday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,875 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday afternoon reported nine inpatients with COVID-19 — three less since Tuesday’s update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Wednesday reported 225 cumulative hospitalized cases (one more) since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 11 more since Tuesday. The 5,662 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list on its website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can also walk in.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 332,231 have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 27 additional doses since Tuesday’s update.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84 per cent have two doses and 54.9 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84 per cent have two doses and 54.9 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.1 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.1 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.6 per cent have three doses.

(age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.6 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.9 per cent have one dose and 37.3 per cent have two doses.

55.9 per cent have one dose and 37.3 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.3 per cent have two doses and 14.9 per cent have three doses.

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.3 per cent have two doses and 14.9 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,535 residents have received a first dose while 118,991 have received two doses and 77,667 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday, leaving the following active:

Congregate living facility (no. 28) in Peterborough: Declared March 15.

(no. 28) in Peterborough: Declared March 15. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 10.

in Peterborough: Declared March 10. Congregate living facility (no. 27) in Peterborough: Declared March 8.

(no. 27) in Peterborough: Declared March 8. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home on March 9 reported four residents cases in the Enriched Care area of the home — an additional case since the initial outbreak.

in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home on March 9 reported four residents cases in the Enriched Care area of the home — an additional case since the initial outbreak. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Tuesday morning, the home reported one active resident case, down from five reported on March 10. All cases have been resolved in the Riverside 3 area of the home, according to the municipally run facility but the outbreak remains active.

There have been 950 cases (one more since Tuesday) associated with 112 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 54 cases in the past 30 days and two cases over the past seven days.