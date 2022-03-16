Menu

Crime

Wanted man leads police on 4-hour snowmobile chase through southeast Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 3:36 pm
The skid of a snowmobile View image in full screen
A man on a stolen snowmobile led police on a chase over the weekend. File / Global News

A Winnipeg man on a stolen snowmobile led police on a four-hour chase through the southeastern part of the city Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called around noon Sunday about a man illegally operating a snowmobile — later determined to be stolen — in a residential St. Norbert neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Portage man hospitalized after crashing snowmobile into trees

The suspect, identified as a man who was already the subject of a warrant for firearms-related charges, managed to evade police throughout an “extensive” area, until he was arrested around 3:45 p.m.

Trending Stories

The 40-year-old was taken into custody and faces charges of failing to comply with conditions of a release order, three counts of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and fleeing while pursued by a peace officer.

Click to play video: 'Snowmobile crashes in Manitoba' Snowmobile crashes in Manitoba
Snowmobile crashes in Manitoba – Feb 22, 2022

 

