Crime

Thompson, Man. motorist facing impaired driving charges after speeding into parked car

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 3:21 pm
The crash scene in Thompson on Monday night. View image in full screen
The crash scene in Thompson on Monday night. Manitoba RCMP

A Thompson, Man., driver has an April court date and a long list of charges after crashing his vehicle into a parked car in front of a home in the northern Manitoba city.

Thompson RCMP said they received multiple calls around 9:45 p.m. Monday about a speeding vehicle and the driver and passengers fleeing on foot after the crash.

Police were able to catch up with the driver a short distance away from the scene, and his breath samples were more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

The man, 30, is facing multiple impaired driving charges, as well as failing to stop at the scene of an accident, mischief and failing to report an accident.

He’s scheduled to appear in court April 19.

