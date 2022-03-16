Menu

Crime

York Regional Police seek to identify 4 suspects after Vaughan, Ont. pharmacy robbed

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 3:13 pm
Police are seeking to identify four suspects after a pharmacy in Vaughan was robbed.
Police are seeking to identify four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Vaughan, Ont.

In a press release Wednesday, York Regional Police said officers received a call on March 14 at around 12:55 p.m. regarding a robbery at a pharmacy in the Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road area.

Police said four suspects entered the store, threatened the employees and demanded narcotics and money.

Officers said the suspects took “various medications then fled from the scene in a white SUV.”

Police are now seeking to identify four suspects.

The first is described as a man in his early 20s with a slim build, wearing a grey hooded sweater, dark jacket, dark pants and shoes.

The second suspect is described by police as a man in his early 20s with an average build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black jogging pants with a white stripe on the side and black shoes with white socks.

According to police, the third suspect is a man in his early 20s with an average build, wearing a grey hoodie and black pants with a white logo on the side. He was wearing black shoes.

The fourth suspect, police said, is also a man in his early 20s, with an average build. He was seen wearing a blue hat with orange writing, a black vest, a dark grey hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

