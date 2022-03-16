Okanagan man fined $5K for illegal hunting, handed 3-year ban

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna man who illegally shot a moose and lied about it was handed a three-year hunting ban and a $5,000 fine, says B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service.

On its Facebook page, the COS says the hunting incident took place in November 2020, near Peachland, where it’s illegal to hunt mature bull moose without a limited entry hunting permit.

“Conservation officers received a tip that someone had shot and killed a seven-point bull moose and taken it back to their home,” said the COS.

“Conservation officers launched an investigation, which included attending the moose kill site, where a rifle casing was found. The individual identified initially told officers the moose was a gift, as it had been harvested by another hunter.”

The COS said its investigation included search warrants that led to a rifle and ammunition being sized, with forensic analysis matching the rifle and casing to the hunting site. A moose carcass was also seized.

“The individual pleaded guilty to hunting without LEH authorization and resisting or obstructing an officer from exercising his or her duty, both offences under the Wildlife Act,” said the COS.

The COS said the man was fined $5,002, with most of the fine going towards the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation. The man was also reportedly ordered to retake the CORE hunter training program.

For more about hunting in B.C., including limited entry hunting, visit the province’s website.

