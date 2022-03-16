Police show suspect vehicle in ‘brazen, targeted’ shooting that killed notorious Edmonton landlord

Edmonton police have released video and a photo showing the suspect vehicle in the fatal shooting of notorious Edmonton landlord 59-year-old Abdullah Shah.
“This was a brazen and targeted shooting in a residential area, which placed the community at significant risk,” said lead investigator Det. Jared Buhler.
Police were called just before 10 p.m. to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road.
Buhler said there were “multiple shots fired,” but would not say how many, if they came from more than one gun, the type of weapon(s) or calibre of ammunition.
Police said Shah was found outside the residence in life-threatening condition. Shah, who is also known as Carmen Pervez, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, but Buhler said the death is expected to be confirmed homicide and police are investigating it as such.
“Shah was returning home alone (on March 13) and was in his vehicle on his driveway when he was ambushed by a suspect or suspects and shot repeatedly.”
Surveillance video, shared by EPS Wednesday, shows a medium-sized SUV that is medium to dark grey in colour. Buhler said investigators are confident this is the suspect vehicle and they’re working to confirm the make and model.
“We’ve got a pretty good idea,” he said, adding police are still asking the public for any video of that vehicle from that night.
Another vehicle previously identified by police, a light-coloured Toyota 4Runner, has been identified and is not believed to be involved.
“After the shooting, the vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed,” Buhler said. The suspect vehicle turned south onto Riverbend Road towards Terwillegar Drive and could have gone east on 23 Avenue or north or south on Terwillegar Drive,” he said.
Police are interested in any video footage between 9:55 p.m. and 10:05 p.m. on March 13 that shows any of those roads.
Investigators believe the occupant or occupants of the suspect vehicle were “lying in wait” for some time before Shah got home, observing his residence from a spot on Haddow Crescent off Riverbend Road.
While police have spoken to residents around that area, they’re still seeking video footage of it between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Buhler explained police are trying to identify leads or identify people connected to the suspect vehicle.
Shah is a convicted drug trafficker, who was also convicted of a $30-million mortgage fraud in 2008.
In the past, he has been accused of failing to maintain properties he has owned. Properties attached to his name have been declared unfit for human habitation.
“We’re treating this investigation as we would any other homicide,” Buhler said Wednesday.
“Obviously, the community, the media are well aware of Mr. Shah’s profile. We’re aware of Mr. Shah’s profile.
“But at present, our investigation is focused on collecting any perishable evidence and the immediate tasks that surround any homicide investigation. In due course, if required, we’ll look at the bigger picture. But for the time being, we have more than enough work to do.”
Buhler said there were some family members home when the shooting took place. No other injuries were reported.
“This is the second serious shooting in about 48 hours in Edmonton,” the detective said. “One targeted a commercial area and one targeted a residential area that is not accustomed to events of this nature.
“It’s pretty clear to us that firearms are becoming an increasing concern in Edmonton. It’s only a matter of time before innocents are severely hurt or killed. That’s obviously a matter of concern to us.”
He clarified the two incidents are not related.
Comments