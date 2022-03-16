Menu

Crime

Teen targeted in latest Surrey, B.C. shooting as shots fired at Guildford home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 3:06 pm
Surrey shooting Tuesday morning View image in full screen
A Surrey RCMP officer taking photographs of a car in the driveway of the Guildford area home. Global News

Surrey RCMP says a 17-year-old was the target of a shooting in the city early Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed shots were fired at a home in the 11200-block of Lansdowne Drive at 3:17 a.m.

The teen is known to police, Mounties confirmed, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital and have since been released, police said.

Read more: Another Surrey home peppered with gunfire

The investigation is in the early stages, but all indications are that it was targeted, RCMP said in a release.

The shooting does not appear to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Surrey shooting Tuesday View image in full screen
The home was targeted early Tuesday morning in Surrey. Corey Callahan / Global News
Click to play video: 'Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity' Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity
Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity – Feb 2, 2022

“Anytime there is a shooting it is very concerning,” Surrey RCMP media relations officer, Const. Gurvinder Ghag said in a release.

“There were multiple people inside the residence who were placed at risk as a result of this targeted shooting, thankfully no one was seriously injured.”

Anyone with information about this incident, dash camera footage or video surveillance from the area is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

