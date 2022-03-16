Teen targeted in latest Surrey, B.C. shooting as shots fired at Guildford home

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP says a 17-year-old was the target of a shooting in the city early Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed shots were fired at a home in the 11200-block of Lansdowne Drive at 3:17 a.m.

The teen is known to police, Mounties confirmed, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital and have since been released, police said.

The investigation is in the early stages, but all indications are that it was targeted, RCMP said in a release.

The shooting does not appear to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

View image in full screen The home was targeted early Tuesday morning in Surrey. Corey Callahan / Global News

“Anytime there is a shooting it is very concerning,” Surrey RCMP media relations officer, Const. Gurvinder Ghag said in a release.

“There were multiple people inside the residence who were placed at risk as a result of this targeted shooting, thankfully no one was seriously injured.”

Anyone with information about this incident, dash camera footage or video surveillance from the area is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.