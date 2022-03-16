Vancouver Aquatic Centre damaged after front section of building ‘falls off’

Send this page to someone via email

City of Vancouver staff are assessing damage to the Vancouver Aquatic Centre that happened on Tuesday night.

A nearby resident told Global News it appears part of the front facade of the centre fell off about 9:30 p.m.

The City of Vancouver confirmed the facility is still open Wednesday but the front entrance is closed.

Patrons will be able to enter through the side entrance, off the parking lot, staff confirmed.

It is still unclear at this time exactly what happened to cause the damage to the building.

The Vancouver Aquatic Centre in the West End is about 48 years old and in need of repair.

In 2014, city staff looked at the cost of renovating the facility and estimated the project to be $40 million.

There are a number of swim clubs that use the facility.