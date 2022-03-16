Menu

Sports

All-star third baseman Matt Chapman traded to Blue Jays from Athletics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2022 11:58 am

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays have addressed their infield needs.

Matt Chapman was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, the Blue Jays have confirmed.

Shortstop Kevin Smith, right-handed pitcher Gunnar Hoglund, left-handed starter Zach Logue and left-handed reliever Kirby Snead were sent to Oakland in exchange for the all-star third baseman.

The 28-year-old Chapman had a .210 batting average, 27 home runs for the Athletics last season while earning his third Golden Glove.

Read more: Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette among players to report to Toronto Blue Jays spring training

The move comes a day after Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that adding a new position player was a priority.

Atkins said he feels the Blue Jays have “closed the gap” in the competitive American League East but he’s always looking to make his club better.

“I think the most obvious way to do that is in our infield and complementing it somehow,” said Atkins.

Before the Chapman trade it was rumoured that the Blue Jays were pursuing free agents like Canadian first baseman Freddie Freeman and shortstop Carlos Correa.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
