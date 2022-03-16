Menu

Canada

2 people taken to hospital after chlorine spill in Whitchurch-Stouffville

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 12:28 pm
Fire crews at the scene of the incident on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Fire crews at the scene of the incident on Wednesday. Steve Rafuse / Global News

Two people have been taken to hospital after a chlorine spill at a building in Whitchurch-Stouffville Wednesday, officials say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called shortly before 10 a.m. to a building on Rupert Avenue, near Ninth Line and Main Street.

Police said there was a chlorine spill in the mechanical room in the basement.

York Region paramedics told Global News two ambulances and one special response unit went to the scene.

Two people were taken to hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Paramedics said there was no ongoing concern.

There is no word on what led to the incident.

