Peterborough police probe break and enters at restaurant, building under repairs

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating a series of recent break-ins.
On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a restaurant in the area of Hunter Street West and George Street North following reports of a man attempting to enter through a back door.
Police say the suspect damaged the door but did not gain entry and fled the scene.
The suspect was wearing light-coloured pants and a white hooded sweatshirt.
Building under repairs
On Monday, police were informed that six units were broken into at a building in the area of High Street and Maryland Avenue. Police believe the incidents occurred over the weekend between Saturday afternoon and Monday.
There was another report of similar incident a few days before, police noted.
Anyone with information on either investigation is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
Comments