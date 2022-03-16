Peterborough police probe break and enters at restaurant, building under repairs

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating a series of recent break-ins.

On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a restaurant in the area of Hunter Street West and George Street North following reports of a man attempting to enter through a back door.

Police say the suspect damaged the door but did not gain entry and fled the scene.

The suspect was wearing light-coloured pants and a white hooded sweatshirt.

Building under repairs

On Monday, police were informed that six units were broken into at a building in the area of High Street and Maryland Avenue. Police believe the incidents occurred over the weekend between Saturday afternoon and Monday.

There was another report of similar incident a few days before, police noted.

Anyone with information on either investigation is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca