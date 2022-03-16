Worker dead after workplace accident in Oshawa, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a worker is dead following a workplace incident involving a piece of machinery on Wednesday in Oshawa.

Police said the incident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at a worksite on Waverly Road, near Adelaide Avenue and Stevenson Road.

Investigators said the worker was initially vital signs absent but later died.

They would not confirm the worker’s age or gender.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

More to come.

Waverly Rd in Oshawa is closed from Dundee Ave to Adelaide in all directions after a workplace accident.

MOL will be investigating expect the area to be closed for the day. @DRPS pic.twitter.com/C1HKNeyUoA — Colin Williamson (@ColinWxchaser) March 16, 2022

Story continues below advertisement