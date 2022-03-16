Freezing fog warning issued for the Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Freezing fog is expected to sink into the Shuswap Wednesday morning, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency said freezing fog was observed in the Shuswap region Wednesday morning and motorists should be prepared for poor visibility and slippery roads.

2:04 Events and festivals return to the Okanagan and Shuswap after pandemic pause Events and festivals return to the Okanagan and Shuswap after pandemic pause

“Clearing is expected later this morning,” reads the warning.

Story continues below advertisement

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

If visibility is reduced while driving, Environment Canada advises turning on lights and maintaining a safe following distance.

1:24 International travellers can get PCR test on some ski resorts International travellers can get PCR test on some ski resorts – Jan 29, 2022