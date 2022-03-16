Menu

Freezing fog warning issued for the Shuswap

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 10:21 am
FILE. Salmon Arm marine park fog. View image in full screen
FILE. Salmon Arm marine park fog. Courtesy: Kevin Gooden

Freezing fog is expected to sink into the Shuswap Wednesday morning, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency said freezing fog was observed in the Shuswap region Wednesday morning and motorists should be prepared for poor visibility and slippery roads.

“Clearing is expected later this morning,” reads the warning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

If visibility is reduced while driving, Environment Canada advises turning on lights and maintaining a safe following distance.

