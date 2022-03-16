Montreal towing company the target of suspicious fire for 3rd time

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire at Meteor Towing in Saint-Michel early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a 911 call reporting a fire in a commercial parking lot on Saint-Michel Boulevard near Champdoré Street.

At the scene, they discovered a tow truck on fire.

There were no reported injuries and there are no suspects.

The investigation has been handed over to the arson squad to try to determine the exact circumstances behind the blaze.

This is the third time that Meteor Towing equipment has been the target of a suspicious fire. Over several days last November, trucks and trailers were partially set on fire at the same location.

Advertisement