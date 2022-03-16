Menu

Comments

Crime

Montreal towing company the target of suspicious fire for 3rd time

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 7:50 am
Three trucks were set on fire in an apparent arson attack at Meteor Towing in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension neighborhood. Thursday, November 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Three trucks were set on fire in an apparent arson attack at Meteor Towing in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension neighborhood. Thursday, November 11, 2021. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire at Meteor Towing in Saint-Michel early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a 911 call reporting a fire in a commercial parking lot on Saint-Michel Boulevard near Champdoré Street.

At the scene, they discovered a tow truck on fire.

There were no reported injuries and there are no suspects.

The investigation has been handed over to the arson squad to try to determine the exact circumstances behind the blaze.

This is the third time that Meteor Towing equipment has been the target of a suspicious fire. Over several days last November, trucks and trailers were partially set on fire at the same location.

