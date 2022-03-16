Menu

Crime

Attempted murder in Saint-Henri leaves 1 man in critical condition

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 7:30 am
SPVM View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating a shooting. March 16, 2022. The Canadian Press

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times in the upper body in Saint-Henri Wednesday morning.

At around 5 a.m. Wednesday, several 911 calls were made reporting gunfire on Notre-Dame Street West and Rose-de-Lima Street in the Southwest borough of Montreal.

Read more: Suspects charged with attempted murder after daytime shooting in Montreal’s east end

According to police, the victim kicked the car of the suspect several times before the suspect opened fire in the victim’s direction, hitting him several times in the upper body.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police do not know if the victim and the suspect knew each other, or if they have a shared history.

No arrests have been made.

