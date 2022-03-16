Attempted murder in Saint-Henri leaves 1 man in critical condition

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times in the upper body in Saint-Henri Wednesday morning.
At around 5 a.m. Wednesday, several 911 calls were made reporting gunfire on Notre-Dame Street West and Rose-de-Lima Street in the Southwest borough of Montreal.
According to police, the victim kicked the car of the suspect several times before the suspect opened fire in the victim’s direction, hitting him several times in the upper body.
Trending Stories
The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police do not know if the victim and the suspect knew each other, or if they have a shared history.
No arrests have been made.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments