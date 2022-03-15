Prescribed burn, 170 hectares, planned near Peachland, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Another large prescribed burn will be taking place in the Okanagan this spring, the BC Wildfire Service announced on Tuesday.

The burn near Peachland, B.C., will cover 170 hectares, with preparation work possibly starting on March 22. However, BC Wildfire says the burn likely won’t occur until April 1.

“The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions,” said BC Wildfire. “Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

The Penticton Indian Band and BC Wildfire will monitor the burn, which could produce smoke and flames that may be visible from Kelowna to Penticton.

“The purpose of this prescribed burn is to provide a level of community protection from wildfire, restore the ecosystem, including mule deer winter range,” said BC Wildfire, “and enhance Indigenous cultural values in the area while also supporting the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve the landscape.”

Earlier this month, BC Wildfire announced two prescribed burns near Penticton:

A 95-ha burn at Ellis Creek, around six km west of Penticton

A 61.5-ha burn at Penticton Creek, around eight km northeast of Penticton

For more information on the importance of cultural burning and prescribed fire, visit the Prescribed Fire website.

