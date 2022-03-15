3 people arrested in connection with robberies at cellphone stores: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested three people in connection with a series of robberies at retail stores in Toronto and in the Durham and York regions.

In a press release, Toronto police said between Jan. 9 and Feb. 27, officers received reports of 11 cellphone store robberies.

Police said in each incident two men entered the store and approached employees.

Officers said the employees were threatened and assaulted and were ordered to open a safe where cellphones were stored.

Police said cellphones were taken before the suspects fled the scene.

According to police, in some incidents, the men fled in a stolen car.

The release said officers with Toronto police, York Regional Police and Durham Regional Police launched a “multi-jurisdictional investigation.”

On March 2, officers executed three search warrants at addresses in Toronto.

Police said officers recovered cellphones that had allegedly been taken during the robberies, and the keys from “several stolen cars.”

According to police, clothing worn by the suspects during some of the robberies was also seized.

Officers said during one of the searches, a woman was investigated and arrested in connection with the recovered cellphones.

Police said a 22-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and is facing thirty-seven charges including seven counts of robbery and four counts of theft of a vehicle.

Officers also arrested a 20-year-old man from Toronto, who is now facing fifty charges including seven counts of robbery and trafficking property obtained by crime.

A 37-year-old woman from Toronto was arrested and has been charged with two counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

According to police, all three appeared in court on March 3.

