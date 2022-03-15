Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan premier says he’s supporting ‘friend or family’ while his truck is impounded

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2022 8:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Scott Moe comments on truck being impounded in B.C.' Premier Scott Moe comments on truck being impounded in B.C.
WATCH: Premier Scott Moe was back in Chambers today for Question Period. He was absent yesterday dealing with a quote - "personal matter". Over the weekend, the Premier's truck was impounded in Vancouver after a 28-year-old driver ran a red light - and failed a roadside sobriety test. Here's what Premier Moe said when asked about the incident today.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says it’s been a tough couple of days since a pickup truck registered in his name was impounded in British Columbia.

Vancouver police say a 28-year-old driver with a Saskatchewan driver’s licence failed a roadside sobriety test last week and was issued a 90-day suspension.

The driver was ticketed for running a red light, but police say no criminal charges are pending.

Read more: Saskatchewan premier’s vehicle impounded in B.C.; police say driver was impaired

The truck with Saskatchewan plates was impounded for 30 days.

Moe was in Regina on the day the vehicle was seized.

The premier’s seat inside the legislature chamber sat empty on Monday while he dealt with what his press secretary said was a personal issue.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kenney, Moe join forces with U.S. governors calling for end to border vaccine mandate' Kenney, Moe join forces with U.S. governors calling for end to border vaccine mandate
Kenney, Moe join forces with U.S. governors calling for end to border vaccine mandate – Feb 17, 2022

Moe returned to work Tuesday, but asked the media to respect his privacy.

He offered no details and declined to comment on why his truck was in B.C. or who was driving it.

“This is a time — like we all have been called on from time to time — to provide support for a friend or family member,” Moe said. “This is my time, and I’m providing that.”

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan tagvancouver police tagScott Moe tagDUI tagSaskatchewan Premier tagSaskatchewan Politics tagDriving under the influence tagScott Moe vehicle impounded British Columbia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers