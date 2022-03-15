Ukrainian Calgarians watch President Zelensky’s parliament address: ‘A scream for help’

Send this page to someone via email

Countless Calgarians with ties to Ukraine watched and listened as President Zelensky addressed Canadians in an historic speech to parliament.

Uliana Kanevets has family in Ukraine. She said his words were powerful and personal.

“I know, being an ocean away, it’s easy to say: ‘It’s their war,'” Kanevets said. “It has to touch somebody when you imagine something in Calgary or Edmonton or Vancouver of Ottawa, it boggles the mind.”

View image in full screen Calgarians with connections to Ukraine watch Zelensky’s speech. Jill Croteau/Global News

Kanevets is with Calgary’s Vykrutas Ukrainian Dance Society. Members of the dance organization are harnessing their feelings of helplessness to raise money for humanitarian efforts in their homeland.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m., nearly 100 dancers from across Alberta will share the stage in a benefit performance. Bravo 2022 is a dedication to the heroes of this war.

3:53 Alberta artist Taras Polataiko returns to homeland to help Ukraine war efforts Alberta artist Taras Polataiko returns to homeland to help Ukraine war efforts

“I feel like all these people are hiding in bomb shelters and they feel alone and they don’t feel like they are part of a global community,” Kanevets said.

“I want them to know we are there for them.”

Anastasiia Yasynska is a dancer in Calgary and spent time in Ukraine just a few months ago, visiting friends and family.

View image in full screen Dancers rehearsing at Vykrutas Ukrainian Dance Society’s studio. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

“It really hits close to home. I grew up there. I always think if my family hadn’t immigrated, I could be there now.,” Yasynska said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I also feel guilty in Canada being able to live here while my friends are there struggling and dealing with this.

“This is more than a war; this is fighting for freedom.”

Brock Munck said he’s proud to support Ukraine with the upcoming fundraiser event.

“I love dancing and love helping people find a way to help. It’s really impactful to see this is happening,” Munck said.

1:48 Zelenskyy addresses parliament as invasion continues Zelenskyy addresses parliament as invasion continues

Luba Perewernycky also watched Zelensky’s speech from her Calgary home.

“I feel like it was a scream for help, he was trying to get personal,” Perewernycky said. “Every day delayed we don’t have our sky covered, is the loss of lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“The world is watching. And not covering the sky is playing by Putin’s rules.”

View image in full screen Luba Perewernycky watching speech. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

Members of her family are trying to stay alive with every passing hour.

“Every day you check if they are OK, if they are alive,” Luba said. “Every time they said: ‘We survived the night.’ They are counting the days when this nightmare will be over.”