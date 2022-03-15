COVID-19: Peterborough reports new hospitalized case, 149 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another 24 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released late Tuesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:15 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 58 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged. On March 11, the health unit removed three reported deaths early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 24 since Monday.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 149 — up from 138 reported on Monday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,858 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday afternoon reported 12 inpatients with COVID-19 — one more since Monday’s update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Tuesday reported 221 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 13 more since Monday. The 5,651 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list on its website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can also walk in.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 332,204 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 154 additional doses since Monday’s update.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84 per cent have two doses and 54.8 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84 per cent have two doses and 54.8 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.6 per cent have three doses.

(age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.6 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.9 per cent have one dose and 37.3 per cent have two doses.

55.9 per cent have one dose and 37.3 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.3 per cent have two doses and 14.8 per cent have three doses.

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.3 per cent have two doses and 14.8 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,536 residents have received a first dose while 118,990 have received two doses and 77,645 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

I also strongly recommend individuals continue to wear their mask indoors around others beyond the 21st of March. — Dr Thomas Piggott (He/Him) (@twpiggott) March 12, 2022

