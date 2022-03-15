Guelph man charged in baseball bat attack: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police say several charges have been laid against a man in connection to an assault against two people early Monday morning in the area of Willow Road and Dawson Road.

Police say they responded to a home before 12:30 am where a man and woman were involved in an argument.

A man allegedly struck the pair with a wooden baseball bat and fled the area before officers arrived.

Police say both were taken to hospital for treatment after the man had a large gash on his head. The woman suffered significant swelling.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning at an address on Woolwich Street.

Police also learned the man was wanted on previous charges after breaching bail conditions last September.

A 33-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He was also charged with possessing stolen identity documents and a stolen credit card.