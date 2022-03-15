Ever Forward, ‘cousin’ ship to Ever Given, runs aground off U.S. coast

Send this page to someone via email

The ironically named Ever Forward, a 334-metre (over 1,095 feet) container ship, is stuck in the Chesapeake Bay, a year to the month its cousin, the Ever Given, blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt.

The Hong Kong-flagged Ever Forward ran aground on Sunday night after departing the Chesapeake Bay in Baltimore, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The ship was en route to Norfolk, Va.

Though the U.S. Coast Guard is trying to refloat the container vessel, it is unclear what caused the stranding.

View image in full screen The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Associated Press

Maryland-National Capital Region Sector Commander Capt. David O’Connell told CBS Baltimore that the Craighill Channel — where the Ever Forward is stuck — is estimated to be about 50 feet deep. The ship, while travelling outside of the channel, became stuck in water that was about 25 feet deep, O’Connell said.

The Ever Forward requires water at least 43 feet deep in order to move.

William P. Doyle, the executive director of the Maryland Port Association, told Bloomberg the Ever Forward’s situation will not prevent other ships from transiting to the Port of Baltimore.

View image in full screen Ever Forward’s position in Chesapeake Bay (Source: Marine Traffic). Marine Traffic

Other vessels in the area have been instructed to pass using one-way traffic and transit at a reduced speed.

This is in stark contrast to the Ever Forward’s cousin ship, the Ever Given, which was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days and cost global trade between $6 and $10 billion a day.

To release the Ever Given, which weighs 220,000 metric tons, dredging 30,000 cubic metres of sand was necessary, with the help of 13 tugboats and a rising tide. The vessel was trapped from March 23 to 29 last year.

It is unclear whether the Ever Forward will require the same level of assistance.

Evergreen Marine Corporation, the Taiwan-based company that owns both the Ever Forward and the Ever Given, has arranged for divers to inspect the stuck vessel, assess for damages and create an action plan to refloat the ship as soon as possible.

Still, social media users have enjoyed poking fun at the Ever Forward (and its name) online.

Naming a ship Ever Forward is like naming a train Always On The Tracks — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 14, 2022

Next press release: "Our ship the Ever Forward has been re-named the Ever stuck" 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/cQoeKOgDgQ — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) March 14, 2022

As of this writing, no injuries or pollution have been reported, according to a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson.