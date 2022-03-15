First goose sighting at Fort Whyte signals spring is around the corner

Send this page to someone via email

With massive snow banks still towering in Winnipeg it may not seem like spring is around the corner, but FortWhyte Alive says differently.

Last week the nature conservancy spotted a goose flying over-head.

“We did see the first goose coming back to check things out to see if it’s time to return,” said Katrina Froese, FortWhyte Alive’s Education Program Coordinator.

Read more: Updated interpretive centre at FortWhyte Alive to help meet green goals

Conservancy hotspots like Oak Hammock Marsh are celebrating the warm temperatures, and Marketing Coordinator Jacques Bourgeois says the massive amount of snow combined with the return of spring wildlife is the best of both worlds.

“It’s kind of a fun time to to explore the Marsh because there’s so much going on,” said Jacques Bourgeois.

Story continues below advertisement

Bourgeois says falcons and hawks will be arriving shortly, along with more snowy owls and geese.

A list of events happening at Oak Hammock Marsh and FortWhyte Alive can be found on their websites.