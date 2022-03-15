Menu

First goose sighting at Fort Whyte signals spring is around the corner

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 12:20 pm
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 30: Canadian geese fly over the McMillan Sand Filtration Site on December 30, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call). View image in full screen
With massive snow banks still towering in Winnipeg it may not seem like spring is around the corner, but FortWhyte Alive says differently.

Last week the nature conservancy spotted a goose flying over-head.

“We did see the first goose coming back to check things out to see if it’s time to return,” said Katrina Froese, FortWhyte Alive’s Education Program Coordinator.

Read more: Updated interpretive centre at FortWhyte Alive to help meet green goals

Conservancy hotspots like Oak Hammock Marsh are celebrating the warm temperatures, and Marketing Coordinator Jacques Bourgeois says the massive amount of snow combined with the return of spring wildlife is the best of both worlds.

“It’s kind of a fun time to to explore the Marsh because there’s so much going on,” said Jacques Bourgeois.

Bourgeois says falcons and hawks will be arriving shortly, along with more snowy owls and geese.

A list of events happening at Oak Hammock Marsh and FortWhyte Alive can be found on their websites.

