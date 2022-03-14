Suspicious death in North Battleford, Sask. under investigation by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have opened an investigation into a death in North Battleford, Sask., deemed suspicious by police.

Officers from the Battlefords RCMP detachment responded to a call just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of 102nd Street in North Battleford.

According to RCMP in a release on Monday, officers found a 61-year-old man deceased inside the residence.

Police identified him as David Lapointe from North Battleford. His family has been notified.

Preliminary investigation into this incident have police considering his death as suspicious in nature, RCMP shared on Monday.

Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone with information about his death.

The public is asked to report any information by calling Battlefords RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Residents are advised that there will be a police presence on 102nd Street in North Battleford over the coming days. RCMP are investigating the manner with assistance from the coroners service.

An autopsy is scheduled to happen on Monday in Saskatoon.