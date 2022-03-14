North Kawartha Township receives $747K through Ontario Municipal Modernization Program: MPP

Send this page to someone via email

North Kawartha Township has received $747,000 to help improve the delivery of critical services and programs and more, the region’s MPP announced Monday.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith say the township’s share of $747,875 is part of the third and final intake of the $28M Ontario Municipal Modernization Program and Audit and Accountability Fund announced in late February.

Since its inception in 2019, the $350M fund has helped several hundred municipalities identify and implement solutions for improved efficiencies and service delivery, infrastructure upgrades and more.

Read more: Health sector asks for Ontario budget investments beyond hospitals

Projects for the township include renovations to health care infrastructure, software upgrades, security installations, service delivery and organizational reviews, and a joint services management review with Peterborough County.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mayor Carolyn Amyotte and I have worked closely on our shared priorities: respecting taxpayer dollars, driving efficiencies in government, and improving services,” said Smith.

“Together, we have been able to identify and oversee more than 32 projects on behalf of the ratepayers of North Kawartha. For a small community like North Kawartha, these projects worth over $747,000 mean real, tangible savings and better, more efficient services.”

Amyotte says the projects will save the township expenses on needed capital upgrades and generate long-term savings.

“On behalf of North Kawartha Township I want to thank MPP Smith for his commitment, hard work and dedication to our community,” said Amyotte.

“Over the past four years, North Kawartha has received millions of provincial investment dollars for a wide range of projects. From annual funding programs like the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund and Ontario Community Infrastructure Program to special grants and funding initiatives like the Municipal Modernization Fund, the ICIP program and Trillium grants, North Kawartha is rebuilding infrastructure, enhancing municipal processes, implementing efficiencies and improving customer service.

“Our community is very grateful for the unwavering advocacy and support of MPP Smith.”

Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, says the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for municipalities “to be as efficient and nimble as possible” while remaining financially sustainable.

Story continues below advertisement

“Through the Municipal Modernization Program, our government continues to support our municipal partners to operate more efficiently and streamline processes to deliver high-quality, sustainable services for residents and businesses, when and where they need them,” he said.