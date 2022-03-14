Third suspect sought by Saskatoon police in historical homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are seeking a third suspect in an investigation of a historical homicide.

A warrant has been issued by Saskatoon police for Lance Andrew Littlecrow, 26, who is wanted in connection to the April 2015 death of Danil Tsannie.

Tsannie, 16, was found dead outside a home in the 100-block of Avenue I North on April 1, 2015. He died from a gunshot wound.

He had arrived at the home with the intention of spending the night, Saskatoon police investigators said in March 2018.

Police describe Littlecrow as being six feet tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo with the name “Lance” on the left side of his neck.

Erik Harvey Henricks, 25, and Keshia Rose Kakakaway, 27, were arrested on Feb. 15 and are facing first-degree murder charges in Tsannie’s death.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Littlecrow to contact investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

