Money

Loblaw expanding Shoppers business with $845M purchase of Lifemark Health Group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2022 10:20 am
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it has signed a deal to buy Lifemark Health Group for $845 million in cash.

Lifemark, owned by Audax Private Equity, provides physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health and other rehabilitation services.

It has more than 300 clinics across Canada.

Loblaw, which owns Shoppers Drug Mart, says the deal helps grow its business as a health-care service provider.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

It is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
