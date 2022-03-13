Menu

World

Elon Musk says Tesla, SpaceX facing significant inflation pressures

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 13, 2022 10:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Tesla Model 3 no longer eligible for electric car rebate in Canada' Tesla Model 3 no longer eligible for electric car rebate in Canada
The Tesla Model 3 will no longer top the list of Canada’s most rebated electric car. In a notice posted on its website, Transport Canada said the popular car ceased to be eligible for the federal $5,000 electric car rebate program for both its 2021 and 2022 models – Dec 3, 2021

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday the U.S. electric carmaker and his rocket company SpaceX are facing significant inflationary pressures in raw materials and logistics.

Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies “are not alone”, retweeting an article saying Russian conflict sent commodity prices to highest level since 2008.

Read more: Biden has pledged tax credits for electric vehicles. Here’s what that means for Canada

Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine is ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. While metals have not been the target of Western sanctions yet, some shippers and auto-parts suppliers are steering clear of Russian goods, putting more pressure on carmakers already reeling from a chip shortage and higher energy prices.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

© 2022 Reuters
