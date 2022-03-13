One man in custody after shots fired inside Beltline apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody after a shooting in a Beltline apartment building just after midnight Sunday.

Calgary police said officers were called out to the 100 block of 14 Ave. S.E. and quickly narrowed their investigation to a pair of units in the building.

Several people were found inside, along with evidence that someone had discharged a firearm.

No one was injured.

One man was arrested on outstanding warrants. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.