Crime

One man in custody after shots fired inside Beltline apartment building

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 8:23 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

One man is in custody after a shooting in a Beltline apartment building just after midnight Sunday.

Calgary police said officers were called out to the 100 block of 14 Ave. S.E. and quickly narrowed their investigation to a pair of units in the building.

Read more: Calgary mayor calling for police enforcement against continued COVID restriction protests

Several people were found inside, along with evidence that someone had discharged a firearm.

No one was injured.

One man was arrested on outstanding warrants. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

