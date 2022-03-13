Fundraiser organized by the Ukrainian Club of Moncton draws large crowd

Send this page to someone via email

A weekend market organized by the Ukrainian Club of Moncton, to help those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drew a large crowd.

Organizer Oksana Seniv had goosebumps when she was speaking about the strong turnout at the fundraiser on Sunday.

When she first started organizing the event with her friend Natalia Kutzuranko two weeks ago, she was nervous she wouldn’t be able to find enough vendors to put on a small market.

“People from all over New Brunswick were calling and asking if they can donate items, if they can come and sell something, if they can provide any help,” she said in an interview on Sunday, calling the support “heart melting”.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are actually trying to reproduce this support over to our families over to our people saying ‘we are here to help you.'”

She said while there was no target amount set for the fundraiser, the Ukrainian club had a few scenarios in mind for the money raised, like buying medical supplies and eventually supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Vendors were selling everything: crafts, art work and baked goods.

Read more: Moncton shows strong support for Ukraine at solidarity rally

Dieppe’s Rolande Thibodeau stopped by to support Moncton’s Ukrainian community, and picked up some art work.

“I came here not knowing what to expect and I am just impressed and amazed about the talented people here today,” she said on Sunday.

“To support them during this time, when you are in Moncton and you see that you have a community of Ukrainians and so much loving people and to see what’s happening to their country, it’s heartbreaking,” she added.

Many of the vendors and attendees were wearing beautifully embroidered, richly coloured traditional Ukrainian clothing.

Lyudmila Muntyan, who was selling gift cards for aesthetics services at the spa she owns, explained these clothes, called Vyshyvanka, hold a special place in Ukrainian culture.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have different meanings, they can be floral or geometric. Some of them they can protect you from terrible things, they can support you, help you in different things,” she said on Sunday, wearing matching a Vyshyvanka dress matching her daughter Mika’s.

“It’s something that gives us strength and helps us through difficult times.”

Seniv said there are several ideas in the works for upcoming fundraisers.

She said while it’s devastating to have to wake up every morning checking social media to make sure her relatives are still alive, it helps to think of ways she can help.

“Now we kind of get together to think what can we do from here, to keep our thoughts occupied.”