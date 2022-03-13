Calgary mayor calling for police enforcement against continued COVID restriction protests

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s mayor is calling for enforcement against anti-mandate marches through a downtown neighbourhood. Police say approximately 2,000 people took part in opposing protests Saturday.

Jyoti Gondek posted in a series of tweets that the disruption occurring every weekend in the Beltline neighbourhood is a “parade” and not a “protest,” yet it has no permits or licences.

Gondek says the demonstrations aren’t about mandates because those are gone, and she says the “standard response that this will ‘fizzle out’ is ”shameful.”

1/4 I spoke with Beltline residents & businesses this morning. I was in the Beltline this afternoon. The weekly disruption this community faces is not a “protest”. It’s a parade. At Central Memorial Park, it’s a festival with merch & food vendors. Yet no permits or licenses. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) March 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Opposing protesters got into a confrontation on Saturday, creating a blockage on 17 Ave. S.E., for more than an hour, police say.

Officers collected evidence at the scene and will work with investigators “to review the actions of all parties to determine any potential enforcement (actions).”

Alberta’s pandemic vaccine passport was dropped in February and the province lifted the mask requirement for indoor public spaces at the beginning of March. Calgary immediately followed the province in lifting its masking requirement on March 1. It was dropped subsequently in Edmonton.

Read more: Protesters clash over weekly rallies against health measures in downtown Calgary

Despite that, weekend protests against pandemic restrictions have continued in Calgary and Edmonton. A march through downtown Edmonton on Saturday drew approximately 150 people.

Calgary police said officers worked to keep both sides safe on Saturday, noting it wasn’t easy.

“Our members worked with all parties in attempt to negotiate an alternative that allowed them to peacefully demonstrate, however after receiving limited cooperation and recognizing the volatility of the situation, officers had to take action to avoid further escalation of the crowd and minimize the disruption to nearby residents and businesses,” their statement said.

“We thank the downtown residents and businesses who worked with our officers on scene to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary city council to have regular police briefings about weekly Beltline protests

Rita Sirignano works in the area, but says during the protests, getting anything done has become “untenable,” so she joined the counter protestors near Western High School on Saturday.

“There were two lines of police,” said Sirignano. “At some point, the police basically allowed many of the protesters to come around the school, so at one point … this group of protesters comes behind us and we were basically surrounded.”

Half of her group were senior citizens, she said and one person’s walker twas pushed over. She said that’s when things turned ugly.

“At which point … you have police officers using bicycles to bash against the front line of counter protesters who were basically standing there. I saw no one provoke a police officer… I was scared. I was really scared.”

Police pushing counter-protesters on 17th Ave. in front of Western H.S. this afternoon. Didn’t see such aggression towards the protesters who have made living and working in the beltline hell every Sat for weeks. In fact it almost looked like they’re in cahoots. Pls retweet #yyc pic.twitter.com/KBxGO5g6EQ — ritasirignano (@ritasirignano) March 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Sirignano said she didn’t see any violence from counter protesters and hopes the police actions are thoroughly investigated.

She’s also hoping this is a turning point in the whole situation.

“I don’t know why nothing has been done prior to this and that it had to come to this. I was thinking to myself: ‘What really has to happen?’ Does someone have to be killed?”

In a statement to Global News, anti-mandate rally organizers said the protests will continue for several reasons, including calling for the resignation of Alberta’s premier and wanting an investigation into the provincial COVID-19 response.

— With files from The Canadian Press