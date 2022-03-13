Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign American defensive back Josh Miller

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed American defensive back Josh Miller on Sunday.
The five-foot-11, 180-pound Miller appeared in three games last season with Winnipeg, registering three tackles.
He also dressed for the Bombers’ Grey Cup win over Hamilton in December.
Miller started nine-of-12 games with Ball State in 2018. He finished tied for the team lead in interceptions (two) and was
second in passes defended (six).
