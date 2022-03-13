Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign American defensive back Josh Miller

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2022 3:16 pm

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed American defensive back Josh Miller on Sunday.

The five-foot-11, 180-pound Miller appeared in three games last season with Winnipeg, registering three tackles.

He also dressed for the Bombers’ Grey Cup win over Hamilton in December.

READ MORE: Sportscaster Derek Taylor named the new voice of Blue Bombers

Miller started nine-of-12 games with Ball State in 2018. He finished tied for the team lead in interceptions (two) and was
second in passes defended (six).

© 2022 The Canadian Press
