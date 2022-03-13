Menu

Western’s University Drive Bridge to close Monday for annual inspection

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 13, 2022 2:39 pm
Western University says its University Drive Bridge will be closed on Monday for a one-day annual inspection from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. View image in full screen
Western University says its University Drive Bridge will be closed on Monday for a one-day annual inspection from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Google Maps

Western University in London, Ont., says its University Drive Bridge will be closed on Monday for a one-day annual inspection.

The university says the bridge will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read more: Most Western University students return to in-person learning by months end

During the closure, one sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists who will be required to walk their bikes across.

Western says London Transit Commission buses will be rerouted. Detours are posted online.

