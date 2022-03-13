Western’s University Drive Bridge to close Monday for annual inspection

Western University in London, Ont., says its University Drive Bridge will be closed on Monday for a one-day annual inspection.
The university says the bridge will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
During the closure, one sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists who will be required to walk their bikes across.
Trending Stories
Western says London Transit Commission buses will be rerouted. Detours are posted online.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments