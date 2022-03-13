Western’s University Drive Bridge to close Monday for annual inspection

Send this page to someone via email

Western University in London, Ont., says its University Drive Bridge will be closed on Monday for a one-day annual inspection.

The university says the bridge will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the closure, one sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists who will be required to walk their bikes across.

Western says London Transit Commission buses will be rerouted. Detours are posted online.

Heads up! University Drive Bridge will be closed to motor vehicles on March 14, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for an annual inspection. One sidewalk will be open for pedestrians and cyclists. Drivers, please use an alternate route. #WesternU #LdnOnt https://t.co/J50dzUxtzF pic.twitter.com/zQzgt7uOIN — Western University (@WesternU) March 11, 2022

