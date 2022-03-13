Menu

Weather

Rainfall warning issued for B.C.’s Lower Mainland

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 1:54 pm
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain are seen through a cafe window covered with rain and steam in Vancouver, B.C., on March 11, 2017. View image in full screen
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain are seen through a cafe window covered with rain and steam in Vancouver, B.C., on March 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

It’s still technically winter for a few more weeks, but B.C.’s Lower Mainland is forecast to get a blast of heavy spring-like rain.

Environment Canada has issued an rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

The national weather and climate agency is forecasting rainfall amounts of between 50 and 80 millimetres starting Sunday evening and persisting through Monday night.

Read more: Climate change made B.C. floods at least twice as likely, study suggests

“A storm moving across the region will result in a long period of rain beginning (Saturday night),” Environment Canada warned.

“The rain is expected to be heaviest near the mountains.”

The agency warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods or localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Drivers are also being warned to watch for water pooling on the roads.

Click to play video: 'Princeton mayor says flood recovery efforts have stalled' Princeton mayor says flood recovery efforts have stalled
Princeton mayor says flood recovery efforts have stalled
