Rainfall warning issued for B.C.’s Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s still technically winter for a few more weeks, but B.C.’s Lower Mainland is forecast to get a blast of heavy spring-like rain.

Environment Canada has issued an rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

The national weather and climate agency is forecasting rainfall amounts of between 50 and 80 millimetres starting Sunday evening and persisting through Monday night.

“A storm moving across the region will result in a long period of rain beginning (Saturday night),” Environment Canada warned.

“The rain is expected to be heaviest near the mountains.”

The agency warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods or localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are also being warned to watch for water pooling on the roads.

4:50 Princeton mayor says flood recovery efforts have stalled Princeton mayor says flood recovery efforts have stalled