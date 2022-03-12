Menu

Canada

Edmontonians get creative to support Ukrainian aid efforts

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 8:12 pm
Edmonton's Simon North fat biking to fundraise for Ukraine Mar. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton's Simon North fat biking to fundraise for Ukraine Mar. 12, 2022. Global News

More Edmontonians moved by events unfolding in Ukraine are stepping up to support relief efforts.

Simon North is one of them. He embarked on a 12-hour fat bike journey across the capital region Saturday morning to raise money.

As of Saturday afternoon, North raised over $3,000 for the Canadian Red Cross and Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.

Read more: How Albertans can help support Ukraine

“It was something that I thought I could do,” said North. “You know, we’re watching on TV all the bad things that are happening over there — all the people — it was something I could do.”

Elsewhere, local artists hosted a one-day art show and sale with 100 per cent of proceeds going toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin will ‘lose’ Ukraine war, Trudeau says, as Canada ups aid funding

The Alberta Council for Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) held the event, which included over 100 artists, many of Ukrainian descent.

The Alberta Council for Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) held a show and sale with proceeds going to Ukraine aid Mar. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
The Alberta Council for Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) held a show and sale with proceeds going to Ukraine aid Mar. 12, 2022. Global News

“When I learned that more of Ukraine was under attack, I knew that we had to do something, that we had to get together again, as a group of artists,” said organizer Alrysa Eliukmatchak.

The AUCA is still collecting donations.

Click to play video: 'Humanitarian aid for Ukraine: Edmonton Ukrainian dancers, choir raising funds' Humanitarian aid for Ukraine: Edmonton Ukrainian dancers, choir raising funds
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
