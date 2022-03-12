Edmontonians get creative to support Ukrainian aid efforts

Send this page to someone via email

More Edmontonians moved by events unfolding in Ukraine are stepping up to support relief efforts.

Simon North is one of them. He embarked on a 12-hour fat bike journey across the capital region Saturday morning to raise money.

As of Saturday afternoon, North raised over $3,000 for the Canadian Red Cross and Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.

“It was something that I thought I could do,” said North. “You know, we’re watching on TV all the bad things that are happening over there — all the people — it was something I could do.”

Elsewhere, local artists hosted a one-day art show and sale with 100 per cent of proceeds going toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The Alberta Council for Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) held the event, which included over 100 artists, many of Ukrainian descent.

View image in full screen The Alberta Council for Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) held a show and sale with proceeds going to Ukraine aid Mar. 12, 2022. Global News

“When I learned that more of Ukraine was under attack, I knew that we had to do something, that we had to get together again, as a group of artists,” said organizer Alrysa Eliukmatchak.

The AUCA is still collecting donations.

