Canada

Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec as of Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2022 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec loosens self-isolation rules following COVID-19 contact' Quebec loosens self-isolation rules following COVID-19 contact
WATCH: Quebec loosens self-isolation rules following COVID-19 contact

Quebec is lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the province on Saturday, with only mask mandates remaining in effect for the time being.

Restaurants, bars, casinos and other large entertainment venues can open without capacity limits, and dancing and karaoke is permitted once more.

COVID-19: What you need know as Quebec lifts vaccine passport system, other measures

As well, the Bell Centre is allowed to have a full house tonight for the Montreal Canadiens hockey game — the first time the venue has been permitted to be full in three months.

The vaccine passport, brought in last September, is also officially suspended.

Private seniors residences no longer need to keep a registry of visitors.



Quebec has said it would maintain masking rules for public spaces until mid-April at the latest, but it has said it would likely keep them for public transportation until May.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
