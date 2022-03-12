Menu

Canada

Indoor rinks in Saskatoon closing for the season for public skating

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 3:41 pm

If you haven’t laced up your skates at an indoor rink yet this season in Saskatoon, the next few weeks will be your last chance to hit the ice as indoor rinks start to close for the season.

Read more: Regina’s Rink on Wascana closing for the season

The City of Saskatoon has released the following schedule for closing indoor rinks for public skating and parent and tot skating:
Archibald Arena 

Last day of public skating: Sunday, March 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Last day of parent and tot skate: Wednesday, March 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Lions Arena 

Last day of public skating: Tuesday, March 29 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Last day of parent and tot Skate: Thursday, March 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m

Cosmo Arena 

Last day of public skating: Friday, March 18 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Last day of parent and tot skate: Friday, March 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

ACT Arena

Last day of public skating: Sunday, March 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Last day of parent and tot skating: Thursday, March 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The Lions Arena will stay open through spring and summer for ice rental only. ACT Arena will temporarily close for maintenance.

Ice rental information is available by calling the allocations office at 306-975-3366.

