Toronto stabbing leaves woman in 60s with serious injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital Friday evening after a stabbing, Toronto police say.

Police said they received reports that a woman had been stabbed near the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Marlee Avenue, east of Dufferin Street, shortly after 8 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the woman got on a bus and informed the driver that she had been stabbed. The driver then called police.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that the woman was in serious condition and was transported to a trauma centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.