Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto stabbing leaves woman in 60s with serious injuries: police

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 9:20 am
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Friday evening near Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street.
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Friday evening near Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street. Steve Rafuse / Global News

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital Friday evening after a stabbing, Toronto police say.

Police said they received reports that a woman had been stabbed near the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Marlee Avenue, east of Dufferin Street, shortly after 8 p.m.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after stabbing leaves man with ‘serious injuries’ in Toronto

A police spokesperson told Global News that the woman got on a bus and informed the driver that she had been stabbed. The driver then called police.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that the woman was in serious condition and was transported to a trauma centre.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man arrested after stabbing in Toronto: police

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Mom concerned about poor response to LRT safety concern' Mom concerned about poor response to LRT safety concern
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagStabbing tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto Stabbing tagwoman stabbed tagEglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street tagEglinton Avenue West and Marlee Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers