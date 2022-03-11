COVID-19: B.C. care home facilities to allow more visitors

Send this page to someone via email

After two long years, multiple family members will be allowed to visit their loved ones at care homes in the province, according to the provincial government.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Thursday that starting March 18, visitor restrictions will be changed at all long-term care and assisted living facilities.

“The goal is to increase visitation and opportunities for connection between residents and families while continuing to protect those who are most vulnerable to serious illness,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, during Thursday’s press conference.

Interior Health is highly recommending that anyone planning to visit their family in long-term care facilities should call ahead of time to find out when their specific facility is lifting visitation limits, as it can differ from place to place.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is important to note not all the long-term care facilities will be able to accommodate a rapid influx of visitors,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, an Interior Health medical officer.

While the limit on visitors is being lifted, there are some COVID-19 safety measures that will remain in place.

“Some conditions apply to visitors: if they are above 12 years of age they need to be vaccinated, there are testing requirements and they need to wear masks,” Dr. Mema told Global News on Friday.

The B.C. Care Providers Association says this is a day it has long awaited.

“This is a real win for families. We represent the providers but of course our partners in care are the families. I can’t say enough about the true families and the care home staff, who have become family to residents in care,” said Terry Lake, BC Care Providers Association’s CEO.

“All of these family members have worked so hard over the last two years to protect the elderly in care and to keep them physically and mentally as healthy as possible. It’s been a long two years so this is a great thing that’s happening now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lake also said the lifting of visitation restrictions will be great for the mental health for seniors, who are living in care home facilities.

2:11 Masks still mandatory in some indoor settings in BC Masks still mandatory in some indoor settings in BC