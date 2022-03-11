Uber to hike ride sharing, Uber Eats price with new ‘fuel surcharge’

Send this page to someone via email

Uber announced on Friday a temporary “fuel surcharge” for Canadian consumers using its service.

There will be a $0.50 surcharge on every ride beginning on Wednesday, March 16, and a $0.35 surcharge on every Uber Eats delivery.

The surcharges will go directly to drivers and deliverers, according to the company, and the fee will last at least 60 days.

Read more: Uber plans to appeal Labour Ministry ruling that Ontario courier is an employee

Uber said changes will likely be made to the surcharge as it monitors the gas price situation, which has hit new highs as Russia has been sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices have hit $2 a litre in parts of Canada, including Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know drivers and delivery people are feeling the sting of higher prices at the pump, so we’re rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge to help address record gas prices,” said Laura Miller, head of policy and communications for Uber Canada.

“Our hope is that this temporary measure will help ensure earnings remain high for drivers and delivery people. We’ll continue to listen to feedback and make changes if needed.”

A surcharge will also apply to U.S. customers, excluding New York City.

1:20 Russia-Ukraine conflict: Trudeau says Canada doesn’t have oil and gas infrastructure to replace Russia’s exports to Europe Russia-Ukraine conflict: Trudeau says Canada doesn’t have oil and gas infrastructure to replace Russia’s exports to Europe

U.S. customers will have to pay a surcharge fee of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each Uber trip and 35 cents or 45 cents on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location.

The move comes as many Uber drivers have been protesting on social media over high gas costs that have been eating into their earnings even as the company raised its profitability outlook, with some asking if it was still worth getting behind the wheel.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Reuters