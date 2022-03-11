Prince Albert, Sask. police officers vote non-confidence in Chief Bergen

Send this page to someone via email

The head of the Prince Albert Police Association says morale is declining and is calling for meaningful dialogue with the city’s police commissioners over the situation.

Sgt. Josh Peterson said an overwhelming majority of officers — 95 per cent — recently voted non-confidence in the leadership of Chief Jon Bergen.

“So really, I think the only option is for the chief to either resign or be removed,” Peterson told Global News.

It’s the second time in two years the association has voted non-confidence in their chief.

“Our members held a vote in June 2020 and the result was that 73 per cent of our members voted non-confidence,” Peterson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, Peterson is left wondering what more needs to be done for the board of police commissioners to step in.

“We reached out at that time to the board of police commissioners — the public’s board — and asked them to help us resolve these issues,” he said.

“They ignored us then, too and the result is that the number is now 95 per cent.”

While the association and the board are meeting on March 14, Peterson is going public as he doesn’t believe the board is taking them seriously.

“The police board, they’re in place to represent the community and to be an advocate for the community. And I don’t think the community truly understands what we’re dealing with here,” he said

“And we we’re just letting the public know how bad it is within the walls of the police service.”

The Prince Albert Police Service had not responded to Global News’ request for comment at the time of publication.

The force has come under scrutiny in the past month after the death of a 13-month-old boy.

Story continues below advertisement

Tanner Brass was allegedly killed by his father hours after police attended the house on a domestic disturbance call. The two officers involved in the initial call have been suspended with pay.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and the Prince Albert Grand Council have called for Bergen to resign or be fired.

Both groups have also asked the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to intervene with the police force.

Peterson would welcome an audit.

“One of our suggestions, when we went to the board, was an audit a couple of years ago, but they didn’t seem too supportive of that,” he said.

“Now I understand there might be a cost to that, but we welcome an audit because if there’s a way that we could police more efficiently, absolutely we would love that.”

He said they want to start healing as a police service and community.

“Unfortunately, it appears that process can’t begin with Chief Jon Bergen.”

1:44 Indigenous leaders call for Prince Albert police firings, inquest after infant’s death Indigenous leaders call for Prince Albert police firings, inquest after infant’s death – Mar 3, 2022