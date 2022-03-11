Toronto assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted in Toronto on Friday, police say.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Montye Avenue, just north of Annette Street, at 12:50 p.m.
Police said a man was assaulted and taken to hospital.
A second man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.
As of shortly before 4 p.m., police said the victim remained in life-threatening condition.
Further information about the incident, as well as the nature of the victim’s injuries, were not immediately released.
