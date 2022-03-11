Toronto assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted in Toronto on Friday, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Montye Avenue, just north of Annette Street, at 12:50 p.m.

Police said a man was assaulted and taken to hospital.

A second man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

As of shortly before 4 p.m., police said the victim remained in life-threatening condition.

Further information about the incident, as well as the nature of the victim’s injuries, were not immediately released.

Unknown Trouble GO#458878

Jane St/Montye Ave

Man assaulted and taken to hospital with injuries

Man arrested and in custody

Police in the area, expect traffic delays

No further information available at this time

Anyone with information may contact 416-808-1100 ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 11, 2022