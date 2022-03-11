Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 5:12 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted in Toronto on Friday, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Montye Avenue, just north of Annette Street, at 12:50 p.m.

Police said a man was assaulted and taken to hospital.

Read more: Toronto police homicide unit investigating after woman’s body found in Humber River area

A second man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

Trending Stories

As of shortly before 4 p.m., police said the victim remained in life-threatening condition.

Further information about the incident, as well as the nature of the victim’s injuries, were not immediately released.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto assault tagJane Street and Montye Avenue tagMan assaulted Toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers