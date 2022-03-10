Toronto police homicide unit investigating after woman’s body found in Humber River area

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say its homicide unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Humber River earlier this week.

In a press release issued Thursday evening, officers said on March 8, just after 10 a.m., police received reports of a “suspicious incident” in the Humber River, south of Dundas Street West.

Officers said the body of a deceased woman was located.

Officers have identified the deceased as 56-year-old Ruth Ann Longboat of Six Nations Reserve.

Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the occurrence,” the release reads.

Police say anyone who may have seen Longboat, or who may have heard or witnessed anything suspicious on March 5, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

