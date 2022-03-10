Menu

Crime

Toronto police homicide unit investigating after woman’s body found in Humber River area

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 10:34 pm
Toronto police are investigating after the body of 56-year-old Ruth Ann Longboat was located in the Humber River on March 8. View image in full screen
Toronto police are investigating after the body of 56-year-old Ruth Ann Longboat was located in the Humber River on March 8. Toronto Police / Provided

Toronto police say its homicide unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Humber River earlier this week.

In a press release issued Thursday evening, officers said on March 8, just after 10 a.m., police received reports of a “suspicious incident” in the Humber River, south of Dundas Street West.

Officers said the body of a deceased woman was located.

Read more: 1 person dead after being pulled from Humber River in Toronto: police

Officers have identified the deceased as 56-year-old Ruth Ann Longboat of Six Nations Reserve.

Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the occurrence,” the release reads.

Police say anyone who may have seen Longboat, or who may have heard or witnessed anything suspicious on March 5, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls' Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls
Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls
