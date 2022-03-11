Hamilton police search for fugitive believed to be high-risk offender

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for a fugitive, wanted on several charges, who is believed to be a violent, high-risk offender.

Police say on Tuesday, 37-year-old Vincent William Travers drove a vehicle directly at a police officer, nearly missing them.

Police say they were trying to arrest Travers on multiple outstanding warrants.

Travers is also a prohibited driver Canada-wide with 12 separate driving suspensions.

If he is observed, police ask that members of the public call 9-1-1, DO NOT approach. READ MORE #HamOnt:https://t.co/SgNGKPsSmB — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 11, 2022

Investigators say he has a history of violence and putting the public at risk through suspect apprehension pursuits.

Travers is known to the Hamilton area and also has ties to the Whitby area.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 and not approach him.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation or regarding the whereabouts of Travers, is asked to contact Detective Scott Hamilton at 905-546-8911.

Information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com