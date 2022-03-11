SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

New Brunswick reports slight increase in COVID 19 hospitalizations in last daily report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2022 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick unions warning lifting of COVID-19 restrictions could strain health care' New Brunswick unions warning lifting of COVID-19 restrictions could strain health care
The number of health-care workers in New Brunswick who are off the job due to COVID-19 continues to rise. Nearly 600 employees are currently off, adding pressure to an already strained system. Some unions are warning next week’s lifting of restrictions could worsen the situation. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a two-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 103.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates 14 people are in intensive care, a decrease of four patients since Thursday’s update.

Officials are reporting one new COVID-19 death, bringing the total count in the province to 317.

Read more: Pandemic, fuel prices contribute to New Brunswick’s booming bicycle business

The new death involves someone in their 60s in the Miramichi region.

Officials are reporting 403 new PCR-confirmed cases.

New Brunswick now has 4,055 active reported infections.

Trending Stories

Restrictions set to lift

This will be the last daily report, as the province prepares to lift most COVID-19 restrictions next week.

The COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated on a weekly basis every Tuesday with data up until, and including, the previous Saturday.

Beginning Monday, masking will no longer be required in public spaces.

Read more: Nearly 600 N.B. health-care workers off job due to COVID-19 as restrictions set to lift

Capacity limits and physical distancing will end, and those who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be required to isolate — “however, people are encouraged to stay home if they are sick,” the province said in a release this week.

The province is encouraging people to “assess and manage their personal risk” during this time.

Even as restrictions lift, the province says some facilities and businesses may choose to maintain their own policies on public health practices.

— with files from Alex Cooke

© 2022 The Canadian Press
