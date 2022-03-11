Menu

Canada

Ontario pledges funds for Kenora park to honour missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2022 1:08 pm
The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park is seen in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. View image in full screen
The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park is seen in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario is contributing funds to a northern park meant to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The province is spending $230,625 on the Rotary Peace Park project in Kenora, Ont.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford says the government aims to bring more awareness to violence against Indigenous women.

Read more: Ontario promises $36 million for Indigenous mental health supports

The green space will include a peace pole and a monument honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and transgender, two spirit, plus people.

The province says the centrally located space will be developed into a landscaped park.

It’s a partnership with the City of Kenora, Kenora Rotary Club and Wabaseemoong Independent Nation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
